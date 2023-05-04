‘Cybersex’? See All of Miley Cyrus’ Most NSFW Sex Confessions Over the Years: Quotes

Miley Cyrus is one of the most vocal celebrities in the biz. Whether it be past relationships, career choices or sex confessions, the “Midnight Sky” artist doesn’t hold back when sharing her opinions.

Fans of the former Disney star recall the hilarious moment when Miley described her sex life with then-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The two dated on and off from 2009 to 2018, tying the knot by December of that year. However, their marriage ultimately didn’t last, as the two split in 2019. They finalized their divorce in January 2020.

“Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to a roller coaster ride, a luxury cruise or a commuter trip on a concord jet,” former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Miley during a September 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In response, Miley chose the last option, and Ellen noted, “A commuter trip on a concord jet? That means it’s fast,” to which the “Flowers” singer responded, “Yeah, I’m good.”

In addition to getting hot and heavy, the Last Song actress has opened up about her sexuality over the years. During a 2020 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Miley explained her preferences when it comes to both men and women.

“Girls are way hotter,” she noted. “We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times, d—k makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d—ks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape. I think it looks really good on a table. … Everyone knows that tits are prettier than balls.”

Miley then elaborated on why she wanted a same sex relationship.

“The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever,” she said. “Like, if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss bitch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space.”

The Hannah Montana alum is now dating her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. While the couple don’t frequently address their romance in the public eye, they’ve been going strong ever since they sparked relationship rumors in late 2021.

