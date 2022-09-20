Miranda Lambert may be one of the most well-known country singers in the biz today, but what do we know about her family? Keep reading to find out details about the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer’s parents, whether or not she has siblings and more.

Who Are Miranda Lambert’s Parents?

Miranda is the daughter of Beverly and Richard Lambert. The couple, who go by Bev and Rick, respectively, actually credit the country singer for saving their marriage – before she was even born!

While appearing on an episode of From Cradle to Stage – a show hosted by Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl and his mom, Virginia Grohl, in which the pair explore the relationships between mothers and musicians – Bev opened up about going through a tumultuous time in her and Rick’s marriage in the early days, revealing that the couple were set to get divorced just four years after tying the knot.

During the divorce proceedings in Dallas in February 1983, Bev requested that Rick stay with her. “About four months later, he got a phone call and had a change of heart,” Bev recalled of telling Rick that she was pregnant.

“So, that’s how Miranda saved my marriage,” she continued. “We would have probably never seen each other again.”

What Do Miranda Lambert’s Parents Do for a Living?

Bev and Rick are retired private investigators, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer revealed during a 2016 interview with The Guardian.

“They did lots of divorce cases, lots of cheating cases – our dinner conversations weren’t too normal,” she told the outlet. “My parents have been married for 35 years; I was safe and sheltered, but I’m glad I could see and hear more reality than that. People said, ‘Your family is a good, solid family,’ but we brought all the pain in.”

Does Miranda Lambert Have Siblings?

The “Somethin’ Bad” singer has one sibling, a younger brother named Luke Lambert, who turned 34 in September 2022.

Courtesy Luke Lambert/Instagram

Who Is Miranda Lambert’s Brother?

Luke Lambert is the only sibling of the country superstar. According to his Instagram bio, he’s an avid techie, veggie lover and champagne reveler. Though Luke doesn’t appear to have kids, he and husband Marc Allende – who live in Austin, Texas – are dog dads to two cute pups, Michonne and Griffin, both of whom they dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World for Halloween in 2021.

It’s no secret that Miranda and Luke have a close bond, as the brother-sister duo often appear on each other’s Instagram pages and have even collaborated on projects together, including the music video for her song, “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix).”

“A few behind-the-scenes photos. It was such a blast being in this video with my family and best friends! Thanks @mirandalambert for the opportunity. Proud to be a part of it! 🥃🕺🏻🤠🦩🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧,” Luke captioned a carousel of photos from the video shoot at the time.

In honor of Luke’s birthday last year, the “Bluebird” songstress penned a sweet tribute alongside an adorable photo of the two of them when Luke was just days old.

“How it started 👉how it’s going ….” she wrote. “Happy Birthday baby bro! @lukelambert love you so much. 💙🌈🍻🐶🎂#33.”

Who Is Miranda Lambert’s Husband?

Miranda ‘s husband is Brendan McLoughlin, whom she met while he was working security at one of her concerts.

The Grammy winner revealed on social media that the pair had secretly tied the knot just two days after Valentine’s Day in 2019, writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me. ❤️#theone.”