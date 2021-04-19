Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Not your average childhood! Miranda Lambert‘s parents, Richard Lee and Beverly June, are retired private investigators. “They did lots of divorce cases, lots of cheating cases … our dinner conversations weren’t too normal,” the “Little Red Wagon” artist revealed during a 2016 interview with The Guardian.

“My parents have been married for 35 years; I was safe and sheltered, but I’m glad I could see and hear more reality than that,” Miranda, 37, continued. “People said, ‘Your family is a good, solid family,’ but we brought all the pain in.” Additionally, the Texas native has a sibling, a brother named Luke.

Despite Miranda’s unconventional upbringing, she and her family still have a positive relationship. “Happy Anniversary, Mom and Dad!! I’m so proud of them and the life and businesses they’ve built. Sending a toast out to y’all with some of The Lambert Family @red55winery today! Cheers!!” Miranda gushed in an August 2020 Instagram post, along with sharing a wedding photo of her parents.

As for starting a family of her own, the ACM Award-winner and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are definitely thinking about it! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in February 2019, had a lot more alone in the last year. “They’re sightseeing, making stops, cooking, sleeping under the stars — it’s been heaven. They’ve even had long conversations about starting a family together,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“It’s something they both want but agreed to wait a little while. Now, having all this time together with no interruptions, and with the current state of the world, they’re rethinking the timing of everything,” the insider added. “A family might come sooner than they originally planned.”

Over the years, Miranda has gone on plenty of tours, including her Platinum Tour, Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, Keeper of the Flame Tour, Highway Vagabond Tour, Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and Wildcard Tour. “She can’t remember having this much time to herself,” the source said. “Their time together in quarantine has been a very positive bonding experience. Normally she’s on tour and the downtime she would get with Brendan was usually clouded by the business of being on the road. It wasn’t good. Now, it’s just the two of them with no distractions.”