The shade is real! The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards mocked Scott Disick’s dating life — and his younger girlfriends — since ending things with Kourtney Kardashian during a joke “in memoriam” segment on Sunday, May 16.

“Scott Disick dating age-appropriate women 2006 – 2015,” the screen read along with a black-and-white photo of the New York native, 37, with ex Kourtney, 42, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.



Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott had a romantic relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on-and-off for nearly a decade before calling it quits for good nearly six years ago. He has since been linked to models Chloe Bartoli, Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin.

However, the Lord’s longest relationship since Kourtney was with Sofia Richie, who was just 19 when they got together in 2017. The pair split in 2020, and the Flip It Like Disick alum has since moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The reality TV dad and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 19, first sparked romance rumors when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together in October 2020. They have since taken multiple trips to Miami together, including traveling with Scott’s kids, and have been photographed packing on the PDA.

As for Kourtney, she went Instagram official with boyfriend Travis Barker in February and have been heating up fast. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider told Life & Style in April. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The A-list couple has been packing on the PDA so heavily that they’ve even sparked speculation that they’ll walk down the aisle soon. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” admitted the insider. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”