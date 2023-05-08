Movie and television fans were heartbroken this past weekend when the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards show looked different in comparison to past years — especially its red carpet. The annual ceremony took place at its scheduled time on May 7, but celebrities did not appear for fashionable photo-ops, and the show went host-less. So, what happened to all the fun that MTV promised viewers?

Where Was the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet?

Upon tuning into the show, viewers at home witnessed a slimmed-down show compared to previous years. Just two days prior, the network confirmed that they were not going forward with a live event.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan-first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” executive producer Bruce Gilmer said, per People.

Instead of in-person celebrity appearances, the ceremony featured prerecorded videos of nominees and winners accepting their awards, including Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal and former host Drew Barrymore.

Why Did Drew Barrymore Quit the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Three days before the awards show took place, Drew announced that she had resigned as the host, citing the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike as her reason.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” the 50 First Dates actress said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait, but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

What Is the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike?

The Writers Guild of America strike is an ongoing disagreement between workers a part of the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The dispute officially began on May 2, 2023. Film writers are arguing for better compensation from huge networks, including Paramount Media Networks, which is the parent company of MTV.

The official Writers Guild of America West Twitter account announced on May 5 that the union would be protesting outside of the MTV Movie & TV Awards show’s location during the scheduled ceremony.

“Writers Guild of America will picket the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 7, at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles #WGASTRIKE,” the organization tweeted.