My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back for more episodes with season 11. So, when do the new episodes premiere, who from the cast is returning and what happens in the trailer?

Who Is in the Cast for Season 11 of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’?

Season 11 of the TLC reality show will bring back stars Whitney Way Thore, Glenn Thore, Hunter Thore, Buddy Bell, Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley and Tal Fish.

What Happens in the ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 11 Trailer?

The trailer teases an emotional season for Whitey and her family, who are seen greiving the loss of their mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore. The loss will likely be difficult for fans, as Barbara previously starred on the show.

The clip opens with Whitney speaking at her mother’s funeral. “I don’t know how we’re gonna go one without her, but I know that she would want us to figure it out,” she emotionally told a group of mourners.

Following the funeral, Whitney and her brother, Hunter, helped their father, Glenn, as he coped with the passing of his wife. “It’s like he’s just lost,” Whitney told Hunter. “He said, ‘I don’t want to do anything without your mother.'”

The siblings teamed up to cheer Glenn up by helping him check unexpected items off his bucket list, including getting a tattoo, going indoor skydiving and traveling to Switzerland. They also decided to reconnect with their long-lost half-sister, Angie, who Glenn had with a past partner and kept a secret from Whitney and Hunter.

“I’m still trying to adjust to the fact that my dad fathered a child out of wedlock,” Hunter admitted.

Later on, fans got a glimpse of the family meeting Angie for the first time. While Whitney seemed excited, her father and brother were more timid going into the situation.

The trailer also teased Whitney going on dates as she pursued a new relationship. “I’ve been back on the apps for a couple of weeks and it’s dismal and abysmal,” she said in a confessional. However, the apps seemed to backfire on her when she came across Hunter’s profile while swiping.

How Did Whitney Way Thore’s Mother, Barbara, Die?

Barbara died in December 2022 after suffering from cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

According to the National Institue of Health, cerebral amyloid angiopathy is “a type of cerebrovascular disorder characterized by the accumulation of amyloid within the leptomeninges and small/medium-sized cerebral blood vessels.”

When Does Season 11 of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Premiere?

Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will premiere on Tuesday, September 5, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.