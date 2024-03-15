Nicole Eggert Shaves Her Head in Video Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert shared a powerful video of herself shaving her head as she battles breast cancer.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames,” Nicole, 52, captioned the Thursday, March 14, Instagram post.

In the clip, the Charles in Charge star shaved her pixie cut with an electric clipper with the help of her daughters as Beastie Boys hit “Fight For Your Right” played in the background.

Nicole ​has two daughters: Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25.

Fans and fellow celebrities gave their support in the comment section of the post, including Jennie Garth and Alyssa Milano. “Sending you a big hug,” the 90210 alum, 51, wrote. Alyssa, 51, for her part, wrote, “Grace. You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you.”

Nicole Eggert/ Instagram

In January, Nicole announced that she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer after she felt pain in her left breast and found a lump in October 2023.

“This is how I spent my holiday. Listen, I cried and I went to the deepest, darkest thoughts, and I’ve really been through it,” she said on her podcast, “Perfectly Twisted.” “I have a road ahead of me, but I’m really big into mind-body healing, so I feel like there’s no way I can heal if I stay upset and worried about it. I have to think positive.”

Shortly after sharing the news on her podcast, Nicole opened up about her health battle and revealed that a doctor couldn’t see her until November 2023 due to full bookings.

“This journey’s been rough for me. This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through,” the California-based actress told People at the time, and shared her concerns over her kids. “[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing. It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

Nicole’s friend, Mindy Molinary, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her treatments following her diagnosis. Over 900 people have donated to the fundraiser and the women have received almost half of their $100,000 goal as of publication.