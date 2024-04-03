Nicole Richie’s Kids: Her 2 Children With Joel Madden

Nicole Richie may give people a glimpse inside her family life, but the pop culture icon keeps husband Joel Madden and kids Harlow and Sparrow out of the spotlight. Fans sometimes forget that she’s a mother of two, who by the way, are now teens!

“[Nicole and Joel] joke that it’s them against the teens,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023. “It’s not far from the truth because they really make a big effort to stick together and back each other up.”

Harlow and Sparrow made their red carpet debut in April 2024 while supporting their rockstar mom in the film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s Daughter Harlow

The celebrity couple welcomed both kids before tying the knot ​in 2010 with Harlow joining the family first in January 2008.

Over the years, Nicole has shared that Harlow likes to keep to herself and sometimes skips major public family events. That said, she snagged the creative gene from her parents – behind the scenes.

“She’s a different beast than me,” Nicole told People in 2018 after being featured on the Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat palette. “She should have this campaign. She is like a glitter, a liner, a liquid liner, a blush, a lipstick, a YouTube tutorial video. She is in it.”

Three years later, the Simple Life alum shared that her mini-me has an eye for fashion.

Getty

“My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn’t have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time,” Nicole told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it’s mine].”

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s Son Sparrow

Born in September 2009, Sparrow isn’t too much younger than his big sister!

Nicole also dished on her son’s wardrobe preference and revealed that he takes after his punk rock father. “Sparrow does his own thing,” the House of Harlow founder told People in 2020. “He likes to wear all black like his dad.”

In January 2024, Joel dished on his family of four and revealed that both Harlow and Sparrow want tattoos. His son, however, has more of an itch for permanent ink.

“I didn’t say no,” the Good Charlotte musician said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “I said, ‘I think the other parents would hate me and I think I’m a terrible parent if I let you get a tattoo now. But maybe, when you’re 17 or 18, we can talk. As long as it’s a good artist and a timeless piece of art, I’m fine with it.’”