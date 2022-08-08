A heartbreaking loss. Grease star Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” her husband, John Easterling, posted on her Facebook account in a statement.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” the statement continued.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Olivia is survived by John, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and other beloved family members.

Fans gave their condolences to her family and expressed their love for Olivia in the comments section of the Facebook post. “What a strong compassionate woman. She was an icon not just for her singing but for her love of animals and nature. You will be very missed in this world, but I know Heaven got a real angel today,” an online user wrote.

Olivia’s Grease costar and longtime friend John Travolta shared his love for the Xanadu star with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” his caption read beside a photo of the entertainer at a young age. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

As an outpouring of condolences filled social media, a special message from her daughter, Chloe, stood out. Without a caption, she posted an Instagram carousel of photos with her mother over the years, including a precious throwback picture of her as a little girl kissing her mother.

The Hollywood starlet shared a health update regarding her battle with breast cancer in 2021 claiming that she felt “very good” under the circumstance. “There are a lot of herbs I take. And over the last 10 years, I’ve used cannabis. My husband makes me tinctures that help me immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety,” she told Closer at the time. “I’d like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good.”

Olivia’s legacy will live on for generations.

A rep for Olivia did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.