Oscars 2024 Themed Don Julio Tequila Cocktail Recipes

While the Governors’ Ball is by invitation only, you can still sip like the stars if you’re celebrating at home. Mix up the signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails below as we toast to the Academy Award contenders!

1942 Encore

This pairing lets 1942 shine for itself while offering a unique and thoughtful side-serve to elevate both the liquid and bite in a true flavor experience.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942

Paired with mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold flakes

Preparation: Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed Sherry glass. On the side, serve the mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite.

Courtesy of Team Diageo

Round of Applause

An elegant and striking stirred Martini-style serve, this cocktail highlights herbal and savory notes that pair beautifully with staples of cacao and agave flavors.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1.5 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth

10 drops Chocolate Bitters

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

Courtesy of Team Diageo

It’s Showtime

A light and refreshing cocktail that offers a delicious balance of citrus and sweet flavors, while the bright and vibrant color will make it really stand out among the crowd.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over large ice cube into Collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Written in the Stars

Light, effervescent, and celebratory, the bold pink-magenta color in the glass will draw guests in while fresh floral garnish teases the forthcoming notes.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

.75 oz Guava Syrup

2 oz Organic Watermelon Juice

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Chilled Rosé Champagne

Preparation: Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Coupe glass. Top with chilled rosé champagne.