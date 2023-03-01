As Pedro Pascal puts it, he may be your “cool slutty daddy,” but he’s also a super successful actor. The Last of Us star has been in Hollywood for years, but his breakout role as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones has since turned the Chilean-born celeb into a household name. Well, that, and his penchant for taking roles that allow him to be a father figure to Baby Yoda and girls that are immune to a cordyceps virus.

While Pedro’s continued success has given him the ability to take, pretty much, any role he wants in Hollywood, the actor still plans on doing what he loves — which includes starring in The Mandalorian. As season 3 premiered in February 2023, the HBO star made it clear to fans that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.

“As long as they keep writing it … or let me write it,” Pedro told Entertainment Tonight about how long he’ll play the title Disney+ role. “No, I don’t want to take it away from them. As long as they keep writing it. Even if I can’t fit into the suit, somebody can.”

Continuing to play The Mandalorian isn’t the only role Pedro has on the horizon. Keep reading for details on his upcoming projects and more.

Will Pedro Pascal Be in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Yes, he’ll be reprising his role as Joel Miller for the HBO show’s second season. In fact, Pedro even hinted that the cast could return to set at some point in 2023. “Yes, there is a chance,” he told Collider in February 2023.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

What Is Pedro Pascal’s ‘Strange Way of Life’?

The actor will star in a short film adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar‘s Strange Way of Life alongside Ethan Hawke.

“Stepping into something that is personal to him and achieving that for him, what that means takes care of itself in the telling. Whether it’s breaking down tropes that you find in westerns or masculinity, sexuality between men, love,” the actor told Flaunt Magazine in February 2023 of the role. “If you’re anchoring yourself to a truthful telling of the story, you’re inherently expressing all of those things honoring them, deconstructing them, questioning them.”

Pedro Pascal’s Other Projects

Per his IMDb page, the actor will also star in films called The Uninvited, Freaky Tales, My Dentist’s Murder Trial and Tropico.