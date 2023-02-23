Awkward. Pink claimed that fellow singer-songwriter Madonna “doesn’t like” her because of a joke she said about the “Like a Virgin” artist, 64, nearly 20 years ago.

The “Trustfall” songstress, 43, elaborated on her point during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, February 22, admitting onstage that she is a “polarizing individual” and that she does “understand” why “some people just don’t like [her].”

“F—k, I loved her,” Pink clarified while speaking with host Howard Stern. “Well, I think that she tried to kind of play me on [Live With] Regis and Kelly, and I’m not the one. So, it didn’t work out.”

After Howard, 69, asked her to elaborate, the Video Music Award winner called it a “silly story because [she] actually f—king love[s] Madonna.”

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

“I love her no matter what,” Pink continued. “Like, I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me. But it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room. And so, I just said a joke when Regis [Philibin] brought me out. He’s like ‘How does it feel to meet [her]? I mean, I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

Howard then reacted by saying that Madonna “took it personally.”

Pink has made headlines this week while promoting her newest album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17. That day, the mother of two — who shares daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon with husband Carey Hart — ranked her “most iconic” music videos for a Buzzfeed TikTok video, placing her “Lady Marmalade” video at the bottom of the list because it “wasn’t very fun to make.” The production featured Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera.

In response, fans thought Pink had shaded the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress, 42, because the “Raise Your Glass” singer noted that Mya and Lil’ Kim were “nice” but failed to mention Christina.

However, Pink quickly cleared the air on February 18 by slamming the rumors via Twitter.

“Y’all are nuts,” she tweeted. “Xtina had s—t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now — I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f—king drama.”

The “Try” artist concluded her series of Twitter clapbacks by writing in a separate post, “Also — I kissed Xtina’s mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”