So What! Pink’s Transformation in Photos: From Mohawks to Motherhood

An icon among us! Pink — real name Alecia Moore — has come so far since skyrocketing to fame in the 1990s. Once known for her hot pink hair and edgy style, the songstress is now embracing motherhood. But don’t worry, she’s still a rockstar.

In 2021, the singer proved that she’s still a major name in the music industry while nabbing the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award.

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us,” she told the audience following a heartfelt performance. “So all of you guys out there, and around the world, thank you for coming out and for letting us all heal together. I can’t wait until we can do it all again, until we can just sweat all over each other.”

Concluding her speech, Pink told fans to “dream big, because what if it comes true?”

Aside from the eight solo albums she’s released over the years, the Pennsylvania native has been vocal about her foray into motherhood — a role she takes seriously. Pink marred Carey Hart in 2006 and together they share kids Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” Pink said of her children in February 2022 while speaking with Today about her collaboration with the calm app. “For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

The “So What” musician shared that “there’s this whole other side of me that people don’t see,” referring to her life as a mom.

But that being said, Pink still loves making music. Her 2022 single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” marked her foray into upbeat pop sounding music after her All I Know So Far documentary was released in May 2021.

