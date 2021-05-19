While some couples hit the sheets to revive their affection after a big fight, Pink and her husband Carey Hart are not in that group. The singer says that she barely speaks to her former motocross racer husband for “days” following a major argument, let alone having a passion session to put any bad feelings behind them.

The “Just Like Fire” singer, 41, admits that she and Carey, 45, avoid makeup sex after disagreements. In fact, they go through “Days and days of silence,” the mom of two admitted during an interview on E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, May 18.

She joked that their approach to conflict resolution is literally a very hands-off one. “Don’t touch me,” Pink joked about how she and Carey get past their issues. Her appearance comes as her new documentary P!Nk All I Know So Far, is about to drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 21.

The film follows Pink on the opening days of the European leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, from the June 16, 2019, kickoff in Amsterdam through her two sold out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium at the end of that month. She was joined by Carey and their two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, on tour.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While there are tender family moments in the film as Pink balances her pop superstar career with her husband and children, the singer admitted to E! that “they didn’t really catch any arguing between Carey and me. We fight well.” In fact, the blonde beauty said she still considers herself as a member of the “I Don’t Need A Man Club” even after 15 years of marriage to her off-road truck racer spouse.

“I am still in that club but I just happen to have a wonderful man by my side,” Pink admitted to the outlet. “But neither of us need each other. We want each other. We choose each other.” Pink famously proposed to Carey in 2005 after four years of dating, when she was assisting with his pit crew as the motocross star competed in the Pro250 class finals in California.

She held up a board that read “Will you marry me?” as he approached the third lap in the race. Surprisingly, he didn’t pull over, so she then added “Serious!” to the bottom of the sign during the next lap. Carey then stopped and said “yes” to her romantic yet unorthodox proposal. The couple married six months later in Costa Rica.