Next generation royals! Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton and their three growing children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – which took place in England from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5 – and “loved every minute” of it, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The Party at the Palace was one of the biggest Platinum Jubilee highlights for the siblings so far,” the source says . Though Prince Louis, 4, was not in attendance, “Charlotte and George loved every minute of the evening.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“They were delighted to be there embracing such an unforgettable occasion,” the insider added of the elder of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.

The grand event was a huge celebration of Queen Elizabeth II achieving 70 years of service after taking over the throne at the age of 25 in February 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. The Queen, 96, officially became the longest-reigning monarch in 2015, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years and seven months.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me,” the monarch said in a statement while thanking the thousands of supporters. “And [I] hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

In addition to the Party at the Palace, the Cambridge children were also in attendance for the Trooping of Colour at the beginning of the weekend, where little Louis stole the show.

Trooping the Color is a very popular event where the entire royal family steps onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a ceremony is performed by regiments of the British Army.

During the show, the queen, 96, was seen encouraging her great-grandson to look up at the jets flying overhead. Shortly after waving at the passing airplanes, Prince Louis began covering his ears with his hands to block out the loud noise from the planes flying by. The photos instantly went viral of the young royal.

“The kids are all completely exhausted after the last few days of events,” the insider added of their fun-filled celebration.