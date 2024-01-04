Prince Harry reportedly isn’t speaking to his father, King Charles III, or the man who plays him on TV. In a candid new interview, The Crown’s Dominic West claims that Harry, 39, stopped talking to him after he divulged details of their 2013 trip to Antarctica. After completing the Walking With the Wounded charity trek, the actor took part in a press conference, in which he revealed that Harry made “eye-wateringly rude jokes” during the 208-mile journey to the South Pole and how when they reached their destination, most of the team, “Harry included,” went on a two-day bender, drinking champagne from double-amputee Duncan Slater’s prosthetic legs. “I said too much,” Dominic admits. “And so, we didn’t speak after that.”