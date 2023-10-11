There’s drama, and then there’s royal drama, and no one does it better than The Crown. Netflix’s hit series has followed the evolution of the British royal family through time, utilizing different casts to portray the evolving members of the firm. Season 6 is upon us, and viewers are wanting to know more about the final chapter’s cast, storylines, premiere date and trailer.

Who Is Cast in ‘The Crown’ Season 6?

Season 6 of The Crown will see familiar faces and newcomers. Revising her role as Queen Elizabeth II is Imelda Staunton, who will be joined once again by Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will bring Princess Diana to the screen across from Dominic West as Prince Charles, now King Charles III and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles, now Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lesley Manville will come back as Princess Margaret, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Claudio Harrison as Princess Anne, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed.

Young Princes William and Harry will be played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards respectively, before they are aged and brought to the screen by Ed McVey and Luther Ford. A college-aged Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy.

What Storylines Are Included in ‘The Crown’ Season 6?

Though each season of The Crown has captured a different decade or era for the British royal family, season 6 will see more recently lived events play out on the camera. The final years of Diana’s life, for example, will be included in the final arc of the show, with a source previously revealing to Variety that the team behind the show wanted to get the late princess’ death “right and handle it sensitively.”

Of portraying the beloved Diana, Elizabeth expressed while appearing on the “Awards Circuit” podcast, “I never really understood what was lost because I hadn’t experienced the impact that she had on the public … she’s taught me a lot. I think she lived her life with an enormous amount of courage and with a strong love ethic. She really loved deeply and she needed to be loved in a way that I don’t know she ever really found.”

The last season of The Crown will also see a young William fall in love with Kate while at university, in addition to the queen’s time on the throne in the late ‘90s and early aughts.

When Is ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Coming Out?

The final season of The Crown, as announced by Netflix, has been split into two parts. The first four episodes of the season will drop on the streaming service on November 16, followed by the final six episodes on December 14.

Watch ‘The Crown’ Final Season Trailer

The trailer for the final season of The Crown dropped on October 9, and can be watched here.