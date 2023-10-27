Casamigos Tequila cofounder Rande Gerber knows how to throw an epic Halloween party. His annual bashes for the brand have become the hottest ticket among celebrities, and the former model turned businessman tells Life & Style exclusively what his top five tips are for anyone throwing a Halloween bash.

His top piece of advice? “Have a cool costume theme,” Rande said, admitting, “It was funny to see people dressed up as Casamigos bottles or me or George,” referring to his brand partner, actor George Clooney.

Next up? “Always have fun, signature Casamigos cocktails. Something that everyone will like, is easy to make, and is not too sweet,” Rande explained. When making a signature cocktail, he noted, “You can’t go wrong with a Casamigos Margarita though most drink Casamigos on the rocks or neat – the way we intended it to be drank. We hand craft each mix.”

Timing is everything, as Rande said it is best to “always serve cocktails to guests when they walk in so everyone has a drink.” Food is an important staple at any party and the entrepreneur — who is married to Cindy Crawford — has rules on how it should be handed out to guests.

“Any food served should be bite-sized and passed. My number one rule with food at my cocktail parties is to never have anything with onions or garlic,” he revealed.

As for tip No. 5 when it comes to throwing the ultimate Halloween party, Randy advised, “Always do something that surprises the guests, something that’s unexpected to make it interesting. Maybe, a guest performance or DJ. Ultimately, it’s the people that make a party.”

The host with the most said he was taking current world events into consideration when planning the 2023 annual Casamigos Halloween party, which is taking place on Friday, October 27. “This year will be colorful, happy and all about love and how important family and friends are. Yes, it’s Halloween, but considering the horrific situation that occurred in Israel, this year will be an occasion to hug our friends.”

As for his family’s costumes, Rande says of Cindy, son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber, “We definitely make an effort to go together.” In 2018, Rande and George dressed as old-school airline pilots while Cindy donned a sexy classic flight attendant costume. In 2016, the couple went as rockers David Bowie and Debbie Harry respectively.

The theme of the 2023 Casamigos party is coming at the “last minute” according to Rande, who said his family doesn’t “know our costumes for this year yet.” However, he has been highly impressed by partygoers in the past recalling, “Someone once showed up as Moses and had a bunch of friends with sheets flowing in front of him. They would lay down as they parted the Red Sea.”