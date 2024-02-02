And just like that … Sara Ramirez reportedly won’t be returning for season 3 of the Sex and the City spinoff series. On January 16, the nonbinary star, 48, hinted on Instagram that “casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.” However, a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the decision to write off Sara’s character was made months before the Israel-Hamas war even began.

“The real reason they’re getting rid of them is because Sara insulted Michael Patrick King, executive producer, writer and developer of the show, at his house during a private dinner right after filming season 2, which wrapped in April of 2023,” the source reveals to Life & Style. “Michael is very offended and insulted by what they said, and it cannot be mended.”