Who says you can’t be pregnant and glamorous? Not these celebrities, that’s for sure! From Kim Kardashian and Ciara to Kate Hudson and Beyoncé, some of your favorite stars have posed with their baby bumps on the red carpet and looked fabulous doing so.

That said, being pregnant in the public eye comes with its own set of challenges. Take Kim, for example. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting her daughter North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, she suffered from preeclampsia. In a May 2021 Instagram Story, Kim reflected on that time during her life, noting she would “swell uncontrollably.”

“I gained 60 lbs. and delivered almost six weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like,” the KKW Beauty mogul continued.

In addition to feeling “insecure,” Kim admitted that she “had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back.”

After giving birth to North, the Skims founder, who also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, was able to move forward. “Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today,” Kim wrote. “But to say this didn’t take a toll on me mentally would be a lie.”

Because of her experiences with being body-shamed as a pregnant woman, the former E! personality encouraged her followers to take the high road. “I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion,” Kim expressed. “You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

While her two children Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate, Kim did get pregnant a second time with Saint in 2015. During that time, she had some incredible red carpet baby bump moments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the most fashionable red carpet baby bump moments over the years.