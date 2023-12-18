Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick Celebrates 9th Birthday With Party He Planned Himself [Photos]

Reign Disick is quite the party planner! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son turned 9 December 14, and he celebrated with a backyard party two days later. The Hulu star gave fans a glimpse inside the birthday bash on her Instagram story.

“He planned the party…” Kourtney, 44, confirmed in one of the video clips from Reign’s big day on December 16.

Kourtney and Scott’s oldest son, Mason Disick, also celebrated his birthday on December 14. The teenager, who turned 14 years old, rarely appears on social media these days, so fans were not given an insight into how he celebrated.

