Renee Rapp’s Dating History: Her Ex-Boyfriends, Girlfriends

Everybody is falling in love Renée Rapp. Considering the “Tummy Hurts” artist has jokes for days, the voice of an angel and is a rising movie star … we get it. Renée has publicly dated only a few people over the years and has opened up about her love life.

“I’ve dated people in the public and I went through a relationship, then a breakup last year. It was hard at first. It also depends on the person you’re with, and that can make it tough, and that can make you just want to cry all the time, and it did and it does,” the Mean Girls star told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024. “It can be tough sometimes and really lovely other times, when I feel held and brought back to reality.”