'RHOA' Season 16 Reportedly Undergoing a Major Cast Change

The Real Housewives of Atlanta women are gripping onto their peaches as Bravo is reportedly facing a “major cast shakeup” for season 16.

“Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” according to source reports. “They hinted at a reboot like [RHONY] got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars.”

The reports claim “ratings are still strong” but “the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change” as the women’s reads and shade haven’t been grabbing the attention of viewers.

Fans ended another season with cast members – Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards Ross – during the season 15 finale on August 27.

Kandi, 47, the founding castmate of the crew, had a successful ending to her season as she and husband Todd Tucker‘s film The Pass got picked up by Peacock.

As for Drew, 38, her marriage to estranged husband Ralph Pittman crumbled throughout the season but hit a breaking point in the finale when he decided to stop sleeping in the same bedroom as her. Throughout the season, “the streets” claimed the actress-turned-reality star had an affair with “a well-known WNBA player.” Marlo also added fuel to the fire by claiming she recorded Drew kissing another woman but did not disclose who it was.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Although her marriage may have hit the end of the road, her career is looking up as she will star in Kandi and Todd’s upcoming movie.

Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming season reunion and the women are bringing the drama that was lacking all season. In the first clip, host Andy Cohen is seen reading a SHE Newspaper that Shereé, 53, undoubtedly made to slam her costars. While the SHE by Shereé founder and Kandi go head-to-head, Kenya, 52, accuses Marlo, 47, of calling her estranged husband Marc Daly.

However, the biggest OMG moment is when Ralph, 38, appears on set to talk about his crumbling marriage to Drew. She filed for divorce in March 2023, four months before the reunion was filmed.

Andy asked the business consultant if “there as any hope for reconciliation” with Drew, to which he replied, “Of course. I love my wife”

However, Drew didn’t take the answer lightly and shared that Ralph allegedly told her he was “getting blowjobs around the world.”

Ralph later accused his estranged wife of “acting” when she got emotional over the cheating accusations, leading her to leave the set.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 reunion part 1 airs on Sunday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.