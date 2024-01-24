Phaedra Parks may have two faces on The Traitors, but at least they both look flawless! Fans admired the reality star’s glowing appearance on the hit Peacock series and she has continued to radiate her beauty after filming. Life & Style caught up with Phaedra at the Sundance Film Festival, where she admitted that “self-care is a huge priority.”

“Everybody knows I have to look great while I’m working hard! I was so excited to hear that the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation center came to Sundance this year,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 50, exclusively told Life & Style. “It was meant to be because I love their new CellSound machine. I want to stay slim and keep my skin taut and they help me to make that happen.”

CellSound is a non-invasive treatment that “stimulates cells to behave more youthfully without damaging tissue,” according to CellSoundAesthetics.com.

“It is a relaxing painless process and I’m all for pain free non-invasive beauty. I’ve done my legs and now my stomach,” Phaedra explained to Life & Style. “You have to do it about 6 times on each area so luckily I travel a lot because while The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center does not have a location in Atlanta they have 27 locations across they country so I am going to complete this process.”

The lawyer had a “Housewives happy hour” while she got her cosmetic touch-up at the Utah-based festival after she ran into The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks.

“We had some good laughs and turned it into a bit of a business meeting,” Phaedra explained, adding, “We’ve decided we aren’t just going to beautify together we’re also going to do some business together.”

Phaedra also dished on her experience being a well-played villain on The Traitors and she even revealed that she had the best “filming experience.”

“I met some really wild people and made some lifelong friends,” she told Life & Style. “This season debuted as the most watched premiere in the history of Peacock.”

Phaedra has dodged death so far during The Traitors season 2, which is still airing, and she is joined in the Ardross Castle by fellow Housewives Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield and Larsa Pippen. During a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Phaedra ranked her Bravo girls by their skillset on the show. She wanted the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, to join her on the dark side, but the TV personality didn’t think so highly of Tamra, 56, whom she thought would be the “worst player” of the Bravo bunch.