RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs' Valentine’s Day Gifts for Costars

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs is playing cupid this year by showering her costars with fabulous Galentine’s Day gifts. The women will be spoiled with products from her beauty line Candie Couture, although not “every single” Housewife “made the cut” to receive the Valentine’s Day presents, Margaret exclusively tells Life & Style.

Candie Couture features an array of budget-friendly products including a dual-sided makeup brush (which happens to be Margaret’s favorite), facial exfoliators, multi-sized and shaped beauty blending sponges and eyeshadow bushes. The New Jersey Housewives are big fans of Margaret’s beauty tools and she’s making sure they’re stocked up on their favorites.

Getty

Rachel Fuda, for example, will be gifted with a dual-sided brush that features a dense and fluffy applicator, while the other side has a finger-like rubber texture to apply bronzer, foundation and concealer.

“She’s getting 10 of these because she always complains they’re sold out. She even went and bought them at Walmart,” Margaret, 56, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I’m like, ‘Why are you buying the brushes? You could get them from me directly.’ She’s like, ‘I feel guilty. I love them so much.’ And she gets them, so I’m sending her 10 of these brushes.”

Margaret is spending Valentine’s Day alongside Dolores Catania, who will receive her present before they head to a Stevie Nicks concert.

“Dolores – she’s like spray tan queen and always bronzing herself. I have these great beauty sponges that are big. So, these are great for applying body bronzer, which is so fabulous,” the Bravolebrity gushes to Life & Style.

Margaret knows bestie Melissa Gorga inside and out, so of course she picked out the perfect item for her gift that will cater to the Envy founder’s obsession with her skin.

“She doesn’t want to blemish a bump or anything like that. So, I was like, ‘Melissa, you’re getting the exfoliators,’” she says, adding, “Jenn Fessler, she always needs new brushes. She’s like me, I don’t want to wash my brushes. She’s a lazy girl. So, I’m giving her just the full set of Candie Couture brushes with the holder. I like to keep her nice and neat. So all my girls constantly, I’m giving them stuff all the time.”

Speaking of not wanting to routinely wash her makeup brushes, Margaret, who has been doing her own makeup since she was 4 years old, explains that’s one of the few reasons she launched the brand.

“When I got into the beauty tool business, I was like, ‘I want something that’s affordable to everyone and coming up with all different tools that you can apply your makeup,” she admits. “The truth is, the other thing is I don’t like to wash my brushes. So, that’s the other reason I wanted it to be affordable so people could just go and buy new brushes and not feel guilty about it.”