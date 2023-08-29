'RHONY' Erin Lichy Net Worth: How She Makes Her Money

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy lives in a stunning loft in Tribeca and has opened up her Hamptons home to her costars during the season 14 reboot. Not only does she run a successful business but she also has a career as a real estate agent, leaving her with an impressively high net worth.

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy’s Net Worth?

The reality star has an estimated 2023 net worth of $1 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does RHONY’s Erin Lichy Make Money?

Erin was raised by parents, Dorothy Somekh and Eliahu Yitzhari, who dominated the New York real estate game. Naturally, she became a real estate agent and began her career at the Douglas Elliman Real Estate firm in 2018. Erin left the group to join the Eklund Gomes Team in 2021. During her time there, the Bravolebrity shined and became a part of the billion-dollar club as the firm racked in over $4 million in sales in 2022.

Through her real estate career, she found a passion for interior design and launched her renovation studio, HOMEGIRL, in 2019.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

“I would have these clients that would try to sell their apartments for years and years, and they wouldn’t be able to because of how it was designed,” she told E! February 2023 interview. “I decided to start the business to help my clients use the funds in their renovation that would cater to future demographics.”

RHONY’s Erin Lichy Owns Multiple Homes

The TV personality designed her two-story Tribeca loft that features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the northern part of the city, Erin spends most of their time in the kitchen for family meals and parties.

“One of the things I loved about the way we designed the kitchen was we have this peninsula where we can have a full spread if we ever do a dinner party or a lunch or even just to have snacks and food out for the kids,” Erin explained to the publication. “Then the island is really relegated for sitting and hanging out. I like to have the two locations. Also, I cook a lot so this way I can prep on one spot and if I needed to it’s a spill over into the other.”

The Real Housewives of New York City ladies took their first cast trip to Erin’s home in the Hamptons during the season 14 reboot. Though some of her costars complained that her home was “too cold” and had “small closets” the house is a real stunner.

Erin transformed the home-away-from-home from a “depressed property that looked like s–t” to a five-bedroom seven-bathroom oasis.

“It has a lot of richness, a lot of layers that add to the warmth that you would feel in a woodsy location,” she told People in March 2023. “I think it’s really important — the design really needs to match the location.”