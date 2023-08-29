Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy has carved out a successful career thanks to her expertise at real estate and her talent for interior design. Even though she has a husband who has his own law firm and a house in The Hamptons, Erin knows how to make her own money.

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy’s Job?

Erin started her own renovation and interior design company, Homegirl, in 2019, after working as a realtor for many years. She explained in a February 2023 interview with E! that her business was “born out of necessity.”

“I would have these clients that would try to sell their apartments for years and years and they wouldn’t be able to because of how it was designed,” she said. “I decided to start the business to help my clients use the funds in their renovation that would cater to future demographics.”

What Else Does ‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy Do for a Living?

Erin is still listed as an active licensed realtor on Douglas Elliman’s website. Her bio says that she has “been immersed in NYC Real Estate her entire life. After graduating college, she began working on a successful new development project in Gramercy. Her passion for new construction leads her to earn her master’s degree from NYU in Sustainable Development two years later and today she is truly an expert in the field, successfully involved in 8 New Development projects.”

The page also mentioned her design company, as well as her professional accolades. “With Erin as Sales Director, River Park won best selling building in Brooklyn two years in a row. Erin’s insight on real estate goes much deeper than the conventional market knowledge. As the founder of an interior design firm, specializing in renovations that cater to market needs and maximize profitability, Erin has a keen eye for what will sell at the highest price point.” Erin’s bio noted that her family has worked “in the real estate business for over four decades,” thus, “she has long been immersed in both brokerage and development, strengthening her advantage.”

The reality star’s philosophy toward real estate “is to be assertive while remaining innovative, enthusiastic, and inventive,” according to her bio, quoting Erin as saying, “Staying stuck in one mentality often hinders a sales agent. We must evolve and embrace new ways to sell year after year to best serve our clients’ needs, especially in new construction.”