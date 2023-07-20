The Real Housewives of New York’s Brynn Whitfield may be hot on the Big Apple dating market, but costar Erin Lichy is making sure she steers far away from husband Abraham Lichy after she shared a flirty exchange with her man during the season 14 reboot.

“There are things about [Brynn’s] personality that I really love and gravitate towards. … But when she gets to a place that I feel becomes … too serious or like, icky, that’s when I’m just like, ‘OK.’ I kind of put my hands up.” Erin, 36, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 19. “Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do. I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be quite frankly, normal behavior.”

The new cast of RHONY came in hot and instantly won over the hearts of Bravo fans during the July 16 premiere. Though the women have yet to interact with the house husbands, viewers witnessed a questionable moment between Brynn, 36, and Erin’s husband in the May trailer.

“Once you’re ready to get a divorce, I’m single,” Brynn told Abraham in the quick clip, to which he laughed off the awkward suggestion.

Abraham seemingly told his wife about the comment shortly after ​as the teaser cut to Brynn and Erin getting into a heated argument during a group dinner.

“If you accuse me of flirting with a married man, it’s gonna really get real,” Brynn told Erin, who later stormed out of the restaurant, telling the group, “Are you f–king kidding me? You guys all suck.”

Fans will see the fight for the husband showdown later in the season; however, the series kicked off with Erin being “salty” over Brynn ditching a “huge group” dinner date and going to another hotspot restaurant with costar Sai De Silva.

“Nothing was available. It was last-minute, so I picked [censored],” Erin said in a confessional interview. “The restaurant used to be the hottest place in New York. It’s easy to get to and it’s convenient. But Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner. Then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani, and it was hurtful.”

Brynn later admitted in a confessional that she “couldn’t be caught dead” at the censored New York establishment, that fans are still trying to investigate the identity of.

“It’s not 2005 and I’m not a D-list model. Is it bad that I don’t wanna go to [censored]?” Brynn told costars Sai and Jessel Taank. “Olive Garden, to me, is, like, chicer — like, the ones with the carpets. They have good breadsticks. They slap. I’ll go there and it’s fun, it’s like high-low, but [censored] is this weird thing in the middle.”