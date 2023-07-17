Forbidden eatery? The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premiere kicked off the reboot era with a rookie cast and a brand new mystery. Early into the episode, Erin Lichy revealed castmates Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield bailed on dinner at an unknown restaurant that was beeped out after getting endless shade from Brynn. Naturally, fans want to know which New York foodie business is frowned upon by some of Bravo’s newest stars. Keep reading to see clues leading to the censored restaurant on The Real Housewives of New York City.

What Is the Restaurant Feud About on ‘RHONY’?

Restaurant gate began in the wee minutes of the RHONY season 14 premiere after Erin told Ubah Hassan how “salty” she was that Brynn and Sai ditched their dinner date at the censored restaurant to have dinner somewhere else.

“The girls and I wanted to get together for dinner. It was a huge group. Nothing was available. It was last-minute, so I picked [censored],” Erin said in a confessional interview. “The restaurant used to be the hottest place in New York. It’s easy to get to and it’s convenient. But Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner. Then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani, and it was hurtful.”

What Did the ‘RHONY’ Cast Say About the Beeped Restaurant?

Word of Erin’s frustrations traveled through the group and got back to Brynn during lunch with costars Jessel Taank and Sai.

While justifying her actions, Brynn admitted that she “wouldn’t be caught dead at [censored]” eatery.

“It’s not 2005 and I’m not a D-list model. Is it bad that I don’t wanna go to [censored]? Olive Garden, to me, is, like, chicer — like, the ones with the carpets. They have good breadsticks. They slap. I’ll go there and it’s fun, it’s like high-low, but [censored] is this weird thing in the middle,” she told her castmates.

Sai, for her part, claimed that the unidentified restaurant was “good for teenagers” during a confessional.

What Restaurant Got Beeped on ‘RHONY’?

Neither Bravo nor the cast has identified the mystery spot; however, Brynn poked fun at the big question via Instagram after the episode aired.

“Dropping my NYC restaurant guide later this week,” she wrote in her cheeky caption, leading costar Jessell to reply in the comments section, “Make sure C**** is on that.”

Popular Bravo fan Instagram account @commentsbybravo posted a screenshot of the interaction, leading fans to share their guesses on the censored restaurant.

While some people guessed places like Carmine’s and Carbone, most people believe Catch – which also has locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas – is the business in question.

“You won’t catch her at Catch,” an online follower wrote, while a second person commented, “‘Wait … is this f–king play about us?’- Catch last night.”

However, some fans defended the popular hotspot.

“JUSTICE FOR CATCH. That truffle sashimi is f–king GOLD,” a third person wrote.

And for some, the drama has made others want to go to the restaurant to “see what all the fuss is about.”