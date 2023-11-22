‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks Is a Mom! Meet Her Children

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the family tree in the Marks household! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks and husband Seth Marks have three children and they are chic like the family matriarch and have the attitudes to match. Fans instantly loved two of the reality TV kids during their season 1 debut, but the oldest of the bunch has yet to appear on the hit Bravo show.

Meredith Marks’ Son Reid Marks

The celebrity jewelry designer and Seth welcomed Reid Marks in 1997, one year after they tied the knot. Meredith briefly spoke on his absence on the show during BravoCon 2023, sharing that he is busy “working in the finance world” in New York City.

Courtesy of Meredith Marks/ Instagram

Meredith celebrated Reid’s birthday on January 20, 2023, via Instagram and shared a handful of pictures with him from childhood to now. Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked to learn that she has three kids, since Reid has yet to make a cameo on RHOSLC.

“Whoa, I thought you only had the two children,” one wrote in the comment section of the post, while a second person wrote, “Where did this son come from? I thought there was just two?”

Meredith Marks’ Son Brooks Marks

Housewives fans have met a ton of the franchise’s kids over the years and they undeniably love Brooks Marks!

During season 1, Brooks took a semester off of college to spend more time with his family. However, he continued to keep busy and made great strides in his clothing line.

“My fashion line is called Brooks Marks – it’s self-titled. Honestly, off the top of my head I can’t think of a better name for a fashion label than Brooks Marks,” he said during a season 1, episode 7 confessional. “Brooks Marks, the double ‘KS,’ it’s just killer.”

The fashionable reality TV kid nailed his fashion show at the Sundance Festival and his athleisure designs blew his mother and costars Heather Gay, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose away.

Courtesy of Meredith Marks/ Instagram

While Brooks took a year off to spend quality time with his parents, he spread his wings and made a big move in September 2023. It’s unknown where the new location of his residence is, but by the looks of his Instagram account, Brooks is seemingly New York City’s newest apple.

Meredith Marks’ Daughter Chloe Marks

The baby of the family was born on July 14, 2001, which is two weeks before Brooks’ birthday.

Chloe Marks attended the University of Colorado, Boulder and graduated in 2023.

“I’m [living] in Boulder, Colorado. It’s my last year in school,” she said during a 2022 appearance as a bartender on Watch What Happens Live!

Now, she is settling into a new city as a new post-graduate.

“My daughter, Chloe, graduated this year, so she’s taking her first steps forward,” Meredith revealed during a September 2023 interview with TODAY. “She’s moving to New York, and I’m really excited for her.”