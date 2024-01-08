Riley Keough looked gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six, stunned in a light pink dress with lace details. Riley, 34, also made a bold statement by rocking a dark brunette hair color.

Riley attended the awards show just one year after her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, attended the 2023 ceremony. The show marked her last public appearance, as she died just two days later on January 12, 2023.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Riley on the red carpet.

Pretty in Pink

Riley looked beautiful in the gown, which was completed with gold detailing at the neckline.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Her Side

The Zola actress walked the red carpet with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Night on the Town

In addition to her best actress nomination, Daisy Jones & the Six was nominated for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Sam Claflin also earned a Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film nod.