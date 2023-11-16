All shook up! Lisa Marie Presley was not a fan of Sofia Coppola’s new film, Priscilla. Variety obtained several emails written by the singer, 54, just four months before her death in January, slamming the writer-director, 52, for the way Elvis Presley was portrayed in the biopic’s script. “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character,” Lisa Marie said. “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why? I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

The movie, which is based on her mother’s 1985 memoir, Elvis & Me, and stars Cailee Spaeny, does not shy away from the fact that Priscilla was just 14 when she met Elvis, and depicts the rock ’n’ roll legend as controlling, even violent at times. It didn’t sit well with Lisa Marie, who, a source exclusively tells Life & Style, was “extremely protective” of her family’s image. “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently,” Sofia replied back, “and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity.” Lisa Marie never did, of course.