Losing her brother, Ben, to suicide in 2020 was tough enough, but the unexpected death of mom Lisa Marie Presley in January broke Riley Keough’s heart wide open. “She’s still grieving,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style as the one-year anniversary of her mother’s passing approaches. “While the sadness will never go away, Riley’s doing her best to heal.”

The process began by repairing the rift within her famous family. After Lisa Marie’s sudden death, matriarch Priscilla Presley tried contesting her daughter’s will, which named the Daisy Jones and the Six star, 34, as the beneficiary of the 54-year-old rocker’s estate — granting her sole ownership of Graceland and more. “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated,” Riley later told Vanity Fair. “We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.” A settlement was eventually reached in June, with Riley paying Priscilla, 78, a lump sum of $1 million. According to court docs, she also agreed to cover $400,000 of her grandmother’s legal expenses. “Riley and Priscilla have made amends with each other,” the insider reveals to Life & Style. “Their relationship is in a much better place today.”