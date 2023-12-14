In September, Salma Hayek Pinault’s billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, became the majority owner of CAA. The big-three talent agency reps such heavy hitters as Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon — and of course, his wife, which makes the 57-year-old Oscar nominee a hot property in Hollywood. “Salma was already rich and powerful in the sense that she’s married to one of the most successful businessmen in the world,” an insider tells Life & Style. (François-Henri’s company controls Gucci and Balenciaga, among other luxury brands.) “But now she’s the queen of Hollywood.”

The sale has garnered the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star plenty of attention — both wanted and not. “Other stars want to hang out with her and meet for lunch,” explains the insider, adding that now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and actors are getting back to work, “clearly they think Salma can help pull a few strings for them.”

The insider adds that the Mexican beauty isn’t swayed by the newfound attention. While pals like Penélope Cruz are ride-or-die, some newcomers just want to use her for connections. “Salma can spot a phoney from a mile away and is unaffected by it,” notes the source. “The whole thing just changes who you can really trust and which friends you can really lean on.” But she may be willing to make an exception when it comes to 16-year-old daughter Valentina. Says the source, “She’s old enough to want to be part of the Hollywood world herself.” Nepo baby!