Salma Hayek has one of the most incredible figures in Hollywood, looking just as amazing in her 50s and she did in her 20s. As a result, she’s rocked plenty of memorable braless looks over the years.

The Magic Mike: Last Dance star shot down speculation she had a breast augmentation during a June 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, saying changes to her shape over the years came from hormonal issues.

“Yes, the boobs grow. A lot,” Salma told host Jada Pinkett Smith. “For some women they get smaller. But there are some women that, when you gain weight, your boobs grow. And other women, when you have children, and you breastfeed, your boobs grow and then they don’t go back down.”

“And then, in some other cases when you are in menopause, they grow again. And I just happened to be one of those women, that it happened in every single step. When I gained weight, when I got pregnant and when I’m in menopause,” the Eternals star continued. Salma shares daughter Valentina, born in 2007, with husband François-Henri Pinault.

“A lot of people say that I had breast augmentation,” Salma shared, adding, “I don’t blame them. My boobs were smaller. But they just have kept growing, many, many sizes and my back has been really suffering from it.”

The Mexico born actress said in 2016 shat she embraced her figure, but that it has come with challenges when landing roles in Hollywood.

“I was always borderline chubby, because I like my food and, frankly, I like my wine. I have to say, I’m pushing 50 but I feel great,” Salma told .

“I’m quite short. I have an overly … wavy body. I’m not like the girl next door who is easy to cast,” she added. “I don’t fit into any of the stereotypes of a woman that should continue to work. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think it has anything to do with planning. It has something to do with karma, maybe. I believe in karma.”

In September 2019, Salma showed her sassy side when it came to aging by posting a sexy bikini photo. “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?” she proudly asked her Instagram followers. She was met with nothing but love and praise for how amazing she looked.

Scroll down to see photos of Salma’s boldest braless looks over the years.