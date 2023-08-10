Sasha Pieterse’s Transformation From ‘Pretty Little Liars’ to Now

Sasha Pieterse was first introduced on the big screen in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl as Marissa, the Ice Princess, but her breakout role in Pretty Little Liars was anything but a secret. When she was just 13, Sasha was cast in her role as the ultimate mean girl Alison DiLaurentis. Now, the South Africa native is expanding her acting resume and juggling mom life!

In between her film career and family life with husband Hudson Sheaffer and their son, Hendrix, Sasha became an outspoken health advocate. After being diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) as a teenager, the former Freeform actress explained how the hormone disorder lead to physical changes over the years.

“At 17, I gained 70 pounds in the year for no reason. There was no explanation for it,” she said on Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor Lautner’s “The Squeeze” podcast in August 2023. “The changes that were happening to me were documented on camera.”

Despite dealing with the health condition, Sasha continues to encourage fans to embrace body positivity and overall health. Not only that, but the actress has also landed several film gigs over the years, including in the Netflix movie Ivy + Bean.

