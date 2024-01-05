Savannah Chrisley has not held back her criticism of father Todd Chrisley’s prison conditions, and she has revealed that he might be transferred to a state institution because “our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

“The retaliation is real,” Savannah, 26, revealed to NewsNation, alluding to when Todd, 54, spoke out about reportedly deplorable prison conditions in December 2023.

“It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety,” Savannah continued, noting that Todd’s claims that inmates are “literally starving to death” have resulted in retribution.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum continued sharing her criticisms, alleging in her NewsNation interview that workers at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida – where Todd is serving a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud – have anonymously told her about the facility’s declining conditions.

“So, there are individuals who work in that facility who are giving me all the information, which should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons],” Savannah claimed. “The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up. And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father … but they have to have a good reason to [do so]. They have to find something he’s in violation of.”

Savannah’s vocal criticism echoed her father’s own take on the Florida federal prison, and he vocalized his concerns in a December 2023 interview with Chris Cuomo.

“It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating … the food is dated, and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year,” Todd claimed, suggesting that the living conditions were infiltrated by vermin. “It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting a thousand calories a day.”

Todd also claimed that Savannah was at risk on the outside, with one inmate reportedly taking a photo of the Chrisley patriarch sleeping in his cell and asking his daughter for $2,600 “a month for [his] protection.”

Savannah has been her parents’ most ardent supporter since their prison sentencing, but she has also remained honest with fans about the challenges she’s faced as a result. The 26-year-old podcast host took on the responsibilities of a parent when becoming the guardian of younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe, and is vocal about the hurdles that have come her way.

“Do what makes you feel OK. What makes you feel best because I’m with you,” the former Chrisley Knows Best star said when reflecting on the 2023 holiday season with fans. “It’s not the happiest time for me.”