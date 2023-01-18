Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.

“Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense — it just doesn’t,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, said during her mom’s last appearance on her “Unlocked” podcast on Tuesday. The conversation was recorded one week before Julie was scheduled to report to the minimum-security prison in Lexington, Kentucky, where she will be serving her sentence.

“There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives,” Savannah continued as Julie, 50, nodded in agreement, adding that there “were no victim statements” to her knowledge during her and Todd’s trial. “There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Make that make sense!”

Jen, 49, was sentenced to 78 months, totaling about six and a half years, behind bars on January 6 after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in relation to a nationwide telemarketing scheme. The Utah native must report to prison by February 17.

Jen initially pleaded not guilty and was facing up to 30 years in federal prison. However, she opted to reverse her not guilty plea and admitted guilt on one count of conspiracy to commit wife fraud. As part of her guilty plea deal, she had one count dropped against her, conspiracy to commit money laundering, which helped bring down her sentence.

As for Todd, 53, and Julie, they were convicted of bank and tax fraud in June 2022 after pleading not guilty. The family patriarch was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November 2022 while his wife will be serving seven years.

Savannah continued that “none of it adds up” while discussing the differences between her parents’ trial and Jen’s, noting that she wants to use the experience to “help” others.

“You have someone who has not admitted to guilt and who will stand firm in that,” Savannah continued about the disparity in their sentencing. “We’re standing by our truth that it is not guilty, [and] there are no victims … I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this.”

Todd and Julie have continued to deny any wrongdoings and have spoken quite a bit about how they were preparing for life behind bars.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [the children] are watching, that as well,” Julie explained on a previous episode of her and Todd’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in December 2022. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”

Todd noted at the time that “yesterday doesn’t matter,” adding, “Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”