Fans of Shawn Mendes have noticed that he’s seemingly become a part of a group called the Modern Mystery School.

The spiritual movement was the subject of a 2021 Vice investigation, in which former members described the organization as a cult. “Shawn has been spending a lot of time with people associated with the group,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, specifically, his new love interest, Charlie Travers, who was recently seen moving her belongings into the 25-year-old singer’s LA home. “Fans are concerned. Shawn’s been going through a bit of an identity crisis and a low point in his life. It would not be surprising if he was looking for guidance.”