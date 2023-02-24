Celebrating the bride-to-be! Simone Biles jetted off to Belize with her besties for a bachelorette party — and the group didn’t hold back from showering the gymnast with party gifts, games and more.

The Olympian, 25, shared a series of photos and videos via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 23, consisting of sweet moments with her pals. In one shot, the girls showed off their passports, hinting that they were off to somewhere far away. In another clip, Simone smiled for the camera on the plane and revealed that she was on her way to Central America in style.

After arriving, Simone’s friends organized a fun pajama game night, which included the board game “Tipsy Land.” They didn’t fail to make the future bride feel special, as they decorated her room with gold and white balloons, including large ones that read “Bride” that sat on her bed alongside a few engagement ring balloons as well.

The Ohio native announced that she got engaged to her fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens, in February 2022.

“The easiest yes!” Simone captioned an Instagram post at the time, featuring a photo of Jonathan, 27, getting down on one knee in front of her. “I can’t wait to spend forever [and] ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

That day, the football safety announced the big news via his respective Instagram page, captioning the same picture, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée.”

The couple began dating over the summer of 2020 just months after Simone’s split from former boyfriend and fellow gymnast, Stacey Ervin Jr. The former pair were together for nearly three years.

Simone and Jonathan went Instagram official in August 2020. Since then, the pair frequently shared their cutest memories together with fans via social media. One of the couple’s most memorable moments was when Jonathan expressed his support for Simone after she withdrew from the all-around final event at the 2021 Olympic Games.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You always gonna be my champ, baby, and don’t you ever forget that … You know I’m always here for you, baby.”

It’s clear that Simone and Jonathan fell head over heels for each other and are excited to tie the knot soon. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to spend with her friends.

