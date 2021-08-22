If there’s anyone who deserves a vacation right now, it’s Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The elite athlete just returned from a rocky yet monumental Olympics in Tokyo — and now she is getting some serious R&R on a tropical holiday with friends.

The 24-year-old shared several snapshots of herself in bikinis and enjoying different foods, as well as the incredible view, via her Instagram Stories and feed. Simone has also flaunted her incredible body in some classy dinner ‘fits amid her trip.

The Ohio native made headlines when she unexpectedly pulled out of the team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games on July 27 following a mental health concern that led to her lowest ever score on vault. She announced the next day that she would withdraw from the all-around competition. Later, she withdrew from the vault and uneven bars finals, as well as the floor finals.

Simone revealed she was suffering from the “twisties,” a condition that affects an athlete’s awareness while they are in mid-air. ”For anyone saying I quit. I didn’t quit, my mind [and] body are simply not in sync as you can see here,” the Texas resident wrote via social media on July 29. “I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first.”

The four-time gold medalist took home the bronze medal for her performance on balance beam at the end of the competition in a stunning comeback. However, she later revealed she wasn’t only struggling mentally throughout the games. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Simone explained during a press conference that followed her bronze medal win. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

Simone revealed her feelings about her showing at her second Olympic Games after returning home. “Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA. I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful. Leaving Tokyo with [two] more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby! Seven-time Olympic medalist.”

