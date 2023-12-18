‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Reunion [Photos]

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast reunited and fans can’t help but gush over their favorite childhood girl gang. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn joined forces to celebrate America Ferrera’s role as Gloria in the Barbie movie and ~danced the night away~ at the party.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” America, 39, captioned her ​Sunday, December 17 Instagram video. “I love these women with all my heart.”

Fans weren’t the only ones fangirling over the reunion as celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section.

“Love this friendship!” Reese, 47, wrote as Eva, 48, commented, “Omg my heart just skipped a beat!!!”

