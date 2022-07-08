He’s still standing, and looking for love! Taron Egerton has nabbed some pretty major roles since he stepped foot into the spotlight, but playing Elton John in 2019’s Rocketman turned him into a total heartthrob with fans wondering if the actor is single. And it seems he might be off the market.

Keep reading for details on Taron’s love life.

Is Taron Egerton Single?

During a July 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Black Bird star confirmed his single status. When guest host Chelsea Handler asked, “Are you a squeaky clean kind of guy?” Taron spilled the tea.

“I don’t want to say I’m squeaky clean. I’m single, it would put everyone off, wouldn’t it?” he joked. The comedian replied, “Are you single? Because we should get that messaging out there as well.”

While blushing, the actor nodded his head furiously confirming that he is indeed an eligible bachelor.

Did Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas Split?

Following an on-and-off relationship between the actor and assistant director, multiple U.K. outlets reported in April 2022 that they had split. The Sun was first to report the news with a source telling the publication that they “have both been really busy for the past year and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship.”

The insider added, “They have separated and it hasn’t been easy for either of them. He is taking some time for himself now but he is open to meeting someone else soon.”

The couple had previously split in 2018 before reconciling shortly thereafter. They were together for nearly six years, according to reports, but kept things relatively private.

Is Taron Egerton Dating?

It’s unclear if the Welsh actor is looking for a new lady love at the moment. But after undergoing a serious physical transformation for the 2022 Apple TV+ show Black Bird, Taron did joke that his new muscles came with some perks.

“The physical element of it and the weight-lifting and all that stuff, it kind of becomes quite addictive,” he told The Sunday Project in July 2022 about bulking up for the role. “Especially when you increase in strength and you see results, which always feels very nice. Particularly, you know, if you’re on the market as it were, which I am.”

Laughing, Taron added, “I can’t believe I just said that.”