Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes her out of the country to Asia, Australia, Europe and Canada for all but three months of 2024. While Travis Kelce is expected to join her on some dates, he also has commitments of his own. Longtime trainer Andrew Spruill said Travis confirmed he’ll be back in the Air Force veteran’s Boca Raton, Florida, gym in the offseason — a must “if he wants to keep playing at [his] age.” Travis is also due at his annual Tight End University event in June, before heading to Chiefs training camp in July. “Taylor understands that he can’t always follow her on tour,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “and that’s OK.”