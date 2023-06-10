Teen Mom’s Gary Shirley and Wife Kristina Flaunt Major Weight Loss

Making changes. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, have been on a wellness journey as they both have been flaunting their drastic weight loss on social media.

“Wanna wish this little hottie of a wife of mine a very happy 23 birthday,” the reality star shared via Instagram alongside a slimmed-down selfie with his wife on May 20. “She is the most foxy woman I know. I love you bae, so very much. What a banger of a woman she is. [She] takes hella care of this family, thank you for all you do.”

In the photo Gary is seen wearing a simply white T-shirt and backwards ball cap with his signature facial hair, while Kristina rocked an olive green top and stud earrings with her hair pulled back in a half-up style.

For her part, the Indiana native turned heads with a series of photos of the family from their Easter 2023 celebration, with Gary’s signature belly looked slimmed down in a black long-sleeved tee.

“Gary on Ozempic?,” one fan questioned, while another assumed he had undergone a gastric sleeve procedure.

While Kristina shut down the fans’ assumptions, clarifying that they simply made some “lifestyle changes,” the comments section was flooded with praise for their hard work.

“Gary AND [Kristina] have both lost a lot of weight! Way to go!!!!” one follower added. “Good on them for doing it the ole natural way although medical in,” another wrote. “Have u lost weight? U look great! Lovely photo [sic],” yet another fan complimented.

MTV viewers first met the father of two during season 1 of 16 & Pregnant when he and then-girlfriend Amber Portwood were pregnant with their daughter, Leah. While their relationship was rocky, Gary popped the question ahead of Leah’s November 2008 birth. However, after a series of tumultuous fights, they split in 2011. While the two have had their ups and downs as their coparent their now-teenage daughter, Gary moved on and married Kristina in 2015. The two welcomed a daughter, Emilee, in April of that year.

On their wellness mission, Gary and Kristina began growing their own vegetables on their Indiana land and even opened a roadside stand where they sold fresh produce to passersby.

“I CANNOT WAIT FOR SUMMER! I’ve been missing my veggie days. Homegrown is [100 percent] the way to go if possible!” he shared alongside a series of photos working in the garden with his daughters in January 2022. “My kids get a little more excited each year to help with the garden! Leah and Emilee have realized the quality of home grown veggies! Hope my locals will be ready for more veggies. Hoping to pick up some southern watermelon this year and hopefully have some ears of corn as well!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Gary and Kristina's weight loss transformations.