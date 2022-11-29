Getting real! Tenoch Huerta broke his silence on *that* viral bulge photo from Wakanda Forever and revealed which of the two side-by-side images is reality.

“I’m not going to lie to people,” the actor, 41, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on November 22, referring to the now-viral Twitter post.

In the tweet, a Marvel fan shared two images of Tenoch as his character, Namor — the villainous king of Talokan who becomes the main enemy of Wakanda in the Black Panther sequel. One photo showed a seemingly enhanced version of the Mexican-born star’s costume, while the other was what fans saw when they watched Wakanda Forever in theaters.

“GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK,” the fan captioned the two images. Immediately, other Marvel viewers replied with memes. One even begged filmmakers to “#ReleasethePenisCut” of the film.

Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

However, when asked about the photo, Tenoch ensured fans that what they saw in the Black Panther sequel was the reality and his bulge wasn’t shrunk at all.

“The only thing that I can say is: The original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original,” he confirmed to Rolling Stone. “Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

Further discussing his costume, which featured small green shorts and not much else, the Narcos: Mexico star said he has become “concerned” about getting into shape every time he has to play Namor because of how long he’s shirtless in the movie.

“I actually worry about it. No, it’s a big problem, man. I can’t cut off my amount of tacos from now on. But, yeah, it’s funny. I don’t know,” Tenoch shared. “It’s something that my trainer told me. ‘OK, man, now you can rest, you can chill and take your time. But not too much, because if you have to play Namor one more time, you need to go through the same process all over again. So it’s better you take care of yourself and don’t get crazy with tacos.'”

That being said, he isn’t aware of what the future holds for himself as Namor.

“Me, Tenoch, as a person, I want to play this character many times, but it’s not up to me,” Tenoch shared. “I think it’s up to Ryan [Coogler] and Nate [Moore] and Mr. Kevin Feige.”