The Best Keto Snacks, Desserts and More to Help Keep You on Track

Courtesy of Danitza Freigher/eatwithfarrah (Farrah Chow)

If you’re on the keto diet or interested in exploring that low-carb, high-fat lifestyle, we’ve rounded up some of the most delicious keto snacks to help kickstart your weight loss journey!

The goal of the ketogenic diet, which is the latest Hollywood craze, is to get your body into a state of ketosis. “Ketosis is when your body has shifted from using carbohydrates as its fuel source to fat as its fuel source,” SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant Maryann Walsh says in Us Weekly’s keto diet podcast, “KETO-M-G.” “It turns that fat into ketones and in turn uses those ketones as a really efficient source of energy, and you are in ketosis.”

Many celebrities swear by the keto diet — including Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry and Jenna Jameson.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in a blog post for her lifestyle website, Poosh.com. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

The mom of four also shared her hack for curbing cravings: drinking tea. “So many cravings are just your body asking you to hydrate or get some minerals,” she says.

However, if you want to still ~indulge~ and enjoy those guilty pleasures on a keto diet, we’ve rounded up some of the best snacks and desserts to try! Scroll through the gallery below.