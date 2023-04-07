As one of the biggest shows on TV, it’s no shock that The Last of Us actors are raking in the cash. Following its premiere in January 2023, the series — based on the video game of the same name — quickly became HBO’s second-largest show to debut on the network its subsequent streaming service, HBO Max.

Months after the show came to an end, a 2021 Variety report surfaced online which apparently showed the pay gap between the show’s stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie). According to the report, The Mandalorian star made an estimated $600,00 per episode. His onscreen counterpart and Game of Thrones alum, on the other hand, was allegedly paid $70,000 per episode, according to various reports appearing on social media.

Both stars have stayed mum about their compensation for the series. However, Pedro has spoken publicly about being a struggling actor at the beginning of his career and how things have changed since becoming a household name.

“I was consistently working, and it was a total struggle in such a typical way, but there was always somebody that would be able to bail me out — to help me pay my rent or help me get groceries,” he recalled to Wired in January 2023. When asked if he was now rolling around in money, referencing Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal, the actor joked, “I don’t have the bod for that.”

He added, “She’s basically the only one who could pull it off. Yeah, I get my cash. I spread it all over my bed and I roll around in it.”

On a more serious note, the We Can Be Heroes actor said that since finding success he’s been able to give back to those who’ve helped him over the years.

“I didn’t get Game of Thrones till I was in my late 30s. And therefore, the amount of times I was helped, and the amount of people that I could rely on through some really tough times — I’m never going to let some of them ever buy dinner again,” he added. “I want to take care of people as much as they took care of me.”

