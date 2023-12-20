As a global couple, Christmas traditions for the Tebows is something they had to adjust to.

Tim Tebow’s wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow exclusively reveals to Life & Style, “I’m from South Africa and it’s actually in the southern hemisphere right now, so the holiday season is like Christmas in July for us.”

So naturally, when Tim went to her home country, he had to get used to going to the beach for Christmas!

The former NFL quarterback recalled, “The first time we were celebrating the holidays together, Christmas in South Africa, it was weird because Demi’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the beach?’ And I’m like, ‘What? It’s Christmas Eve.’ It’s like their 4th of July. So it takes a little bit to get used to it.”

But just how Tim wasn’t used to South African traditions, Demi needed to adjust to American traditions too!

“Holiday cards aren’t a big thing in South Africa,” the former Miss Universe explained. “We got married. I didn’t send a Christmas card because we didn’t do that in South Africa. And I felt so bad because you know all of our neighbors and friends had sent us Christmas cards, and I felt like I was so rude.” She adds, “I just didn’t know it was a thing.

Tim admits, “I should have told her!”

The couple, who have been married since 2020, may have had a learning curve or two in their international holiday traditions but, there is one thing they always had in common — giving back!

John Hillin

Tim, 36, and wife Demi-Leigh, 28, are partnering with leading savings platform Price.com this holiday season to showcase how consumers can save money while also giving back. With Price.com, users can save money and donate across 200,000 charities. Price and The Tebows are unveiling their go-to holiday retailers on Price.com

“It’s a win for the retailers. It’s a win for the users. It’s a win for price.com,” Tim explained, “And then it’s also a win for all the nonprofits that get impacted by it. And so you know why not be a part of something that is helping everyone?”