Convincing Tom Cruise to step back from the spotlight might prove to be a real-life Mission: Impossible.

At the Australian premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, the 61-year-old revealed that much like Harrison Ford, who’s still playing Indiana Jones at the age of 80, he has no plans to retire from acting anytime soon.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Tom remarked. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

A notorious adrenaline junkie, the action star is known for performing his own stunts, no matter how difficult they may be.

“I’m a very physical actor, and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out,” Tom said. “I’ve broken many bones! The first time of any stunt is nerve-racking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.”

And with Mission: Impossible 7 expected to make a whopping $300 million at the box office, it’s clear that audience members can’t get enough of IMF spy Ethan Hunt’s death-defying antics, either.

“Tom’s not going anywhere. As long as he can still run, climb and jump out of airplanes, he’ll do it,” a source tells Life & Style. “He doesn’t know how to slow down.”